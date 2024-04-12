Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his unique animal print designs and eponymous fashion house, has died. He was 83 years old.

The legendary designer’s death was announced Friday on his company’s Instagram page along with a heartfelt message. The company did not share details surrounding his cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” the company wrote in a statement. “From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”

“Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished,” it continued.

The company also shared several of Cavalli’s inspiring quotes, including, “I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer.”

Some of Cavalli’s first designs included printed leather gowns and were showcased in 1970, according to Vogue.

His luxury fashion house continued to expand to include everything from statement-making leopard prints to elegantly designed dresses seen everywhere from runways to red carpets. The designer’s pieces have been famously worn by notables such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.