93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Fatherhood is in the not-too-distant future for Parker McCollum

April 12, 2023 6:00AM EDT
Share
ABC

Parker McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Though children aren’t in the picture yet, Parker says being a dad has been “knocking on my door real loud.”

“Sometimes I think about it and [at] some points during the day, it’ll kind of cross my mind that that’s close and that’s going to be real. I’ll look in the back seat and I’m like, ‘This is going to be a damn car seat back there if you’re not careful,’” Parker shares. 

In fact, the thought of fatherhood not only pops up in the car, but at times in the airport, as well. 

“When I’m going to the airport or something, I’m like, ‘Hell no, there’s no way.’ Like, I can’t do that right now,” he recalls. “But we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon.”

Regardless of when their first child arrives, the Texas native says he’s already looking forward to it because he’s had a “great dad, great grandparents [and] great uncles” to look up to.

Parker’s current single, “Handle On You,” is in the top three and rising on the country charts. The track is the lead single off his forthcoming new record, Never Enough, which drops May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Break Up With HimOld Dominion
12:57pm
Last Night (clean Edit)Morgan Wallen
12:54pm
Red Dirt RoadBrooks And Dunn
12:46pm
Blue TacomaRussell Dickerson
12:42pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
12:39pm
View Full Playlist