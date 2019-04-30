FGL’s Brian Kelley wants to send you on a honeymoon in a treehouse

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley recently took his wife Brittney to Bolt Farm Treehouse in Charleston, South Carolina for her birthday, and now he’s making it possible for one lucky fan to go, too.
BK is giving away a three-night stay in The Honeymoon Treehouse, in partnership with Seth Bolt and his wife Tori, who own the retreat. Seth is in the rock band NEEDTOBREATHE.
You can find all the contest details and check out some stunning pictures of the elaborate treehouse on Brian’s socials.
*WEEKEND TREEHOUSE GIVEAWAY* Y’ALL!!! We had such an amazing time celebrating @brittneykelley birthday at @boltfarmtreehouse that we want to treat a special couple to a 3 night getaway at our favorite spot to disconnect @boltfarmtreehouse! One winner will receive: 3 nights at #TheHoneymoonTreehouse in Charleston, SC Photography session during your stay with @logansimmonsphotography To enter: Follow: @boltfarmtreehouse, @brittneykelley, @briankelley Tell us who deserves to win this unforgettable treehouse experience & share why in the comments on all three profiles above. Screenshot this post & share it in your story + tag the person you want to nominate along with @boltfarmtreehouse @brittneykelley & @briankelley so we can see it!
Brian’s fascination with treehouses has been well-documented: He built a treehouse recording studio at his home in Nashville and also appeared on the Animal Planet show Treehouse Masters.
