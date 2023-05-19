Find out who Chayce Beckham’s predicting as the ‘American Idol’ season 21 winner

Chayce Beckham returned to the American Idol stage recently to perform his powerful new song, “Till The Day I Die.” While there, Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie surprised him with a plaque for his RIAA-certified Gold single, “23.”

“It was so much fun, man. It always scares the living crap out of me to get on TV and sing for people. But it was an awesome experience getting the Gold plaque for ’23’ and getting to sing ‘Till The Day I Die’ for all those people,” Chayce recalls to ABC Audio.

“It’s so cool when you finally get off, and you get to look back at it and you’re just like, ‘Wow, that was an honestly amazing night.’ And so, it felt good to go back,” he adds.

With only two days until the season 21 finale, Chayce, who claims to have “pretty good gut instinct,” is already predicting a winner.

“I think Iam [Tongi] is the kid on there this year who I really like watching,” Chayce reveals, while praising the Hawaii native’s “incredible voice.”

The 2023 American Idol finale airs Sunday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Chayce’s self-penned “23” is currently in the top 50 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.