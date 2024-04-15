Forever on the Heart: Conner Smith marries wife Leah Thompson

Conner Smith is officially a married man.

The “Creek Will Rise” singer tied the knot with his wife, Leah Thompson, in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Friday, April 12.

“Mr & Mrs Smith // 4/12/24 [ring emoji],” Leah captioned the Instagram carousel, which featured heartwarming photos from their wedding day.

Conner and Leah said “I do” at Lebanon Chapel, with Conner dressed in a dapper black suit, white shirt and black tie, while Leah donned a classic white gown.

The couple got engaged on September 26, 2023.

On the music front, Conner’s headed to country radio with his next single, the Hailey Whitters-assisted “Roulette on the Heart.” You can find it on his debut album, Smoky Mountains, out now.

