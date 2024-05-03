93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Fourth season of ‘Emily In Paris’ will be split in two

May 3, 2024 3:01PM EDT
Share
Netflix/Stephanie Branchu

On Friday, May 3, the cast of Netflix’s Emily In Paris teased the show’s upcoming fourth season, as star Lily Collins revealed it will be split in two. 

Part one drops August 15, the actress explains. “Part two drops on September 12. You’re welcome,” she says as she blows a kiss to the camera.

The snippet also had Collins and her castmates trying to sum up the forthcoming fourth season in three words. Collins starts with “vulnerable.” Other descriptors are “messy,” “heartbreaking” and “l’amour,” but Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, only needed one word: “revenge.”

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, used up her three words with “not finished yet.” After stalling in French, Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, spent his three on “Holy f****** s***!”

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Love StoryTaylor Swift
7:36pm
ChevroletDustin Lynch Ftg Jelly Roll
7:33pm
This Is My DirtJustin Moore
7:29pm
Take My NameParmalee
7:27pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
7:24pm
View Full Playlist