Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ to screen at the Toronto Film Festival

Francis Ford Coppola‘s anticipated, mostly self-funded Megalopolis will screen as part of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker’s star-packed movie, which boasts a cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman and more, will play the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, at the Festival’s Roy Thomson Hall. It will also screen the following evening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.

Megalopolis made its festival premiere on May 16 at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27.

