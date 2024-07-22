93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Freakish Talent?

July 22, 2024
Freakish Talent?
I was the middle child out of five. I loved being in the middle of five but there were things I did to make myself stand out amongst the other siblings. Aside from being your average middle child, loud & theatrical, I was blessed with a weird secret skill.
I am double jointed on both of my arms. You know that scene in Harry Potter when Harry drinks the Polyjuice potion? It looks like that.
In middle school, whenever there was a substitute teacher, I would fall on the ground and pretend something was broken. The fear in those teachers’ eyes was worth laying on the nastiest gym floor you have ever seen.
What weird talent do you have? Tell me something good and I’ll post a photo of my arms 😉

