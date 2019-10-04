Fredericksburg Baseball Team Name Announcement- (Saturday 10/5)
Fredericksburg Baseball is announcing the official team name! Families, friends and fans are invited to join in on the fun at the name announcement block party on Saturday, October 5th.
The event will take place on Wolfe Street between Caroline and Sophia Streets near the entrance to the parking garage. The team store is located parallel to the event on the first floor at 601 Caroline Street.
The event will open at 10am, with the official name announcement ceremony beginning promptly at 11am.
Following the announcement, there will be a grand reopening of the team store with merchandise bearing the team name and logo available for sale.
We will be out there with your chance to win WFLS Fest tickets! We hope to see you.