Fredericksburg Christmas Parade
Don’t miss a Fredericksburg Tradition…The Fredericksburg Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 7th. Parade starts at 5:30pm but get there early to find parking and a good place to watch the parade along Caroline Street, Amelia Street and Princess Anne Street.
We will have new Country artist: Dylan Jakobsen performing Christmas songs live on our WFLS and Rocking Nissan of Stafford Parade Float. We hope to see you so make sure to wave!!!!
Timeline for streets impacted by Christmas Parade:
2:00pm – Parking restrictions begin at VRE Lot located at Sophia Street and Frederick Street, towing enforced.
2:00pm – Parking restrictions begin on the following streets in downtown, towing enforced where signage posted. There will be signs in place to indicate the restrictions and vehicles will be towed at the owners’ expense on that Saturday afternoon that have not been removed from the street.
- 300-1000 blocks of Caroline Street
- 100-200 blocks of Amelia Street
- 500-1200 block of Princess Anne Street
- 100-300 blocks of George Street and William Street
- 100-400 blocks of Wolfe St, Charlotte St and Hanover St
- 800 block of Charles Street
3:30pm – Streets listed above will be closed to through traffic
5:30pm – Parade begins
9:00pm – Streets reopen after parade cleanup
Where to park? Please see our map here >