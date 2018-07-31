Fredericksburg Fair Ribbons
By Bonnie Miller
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 9:07 AM

It’s always fun entering the Fair.

I entered Buttercup Fluffy Butts eggs into the Fredericksburg Fair.  Look at all the beautiful chicken eggs on display.

Buttercup won a blue ribbon!  She placed first for Oddity eggs.  I’m so happy for her!  She worked really hard laying the perfect eggs to enter.  🙂

I was so happy to see the cases packed full of homemade goodies.  I did have some competition with my brownies.

I did not get first place.  I won third place.

If you didn’t know I challenged Jessica to enter a pie for the Fredericksburg Fair.  She’s so glad I challenged her because she won first place for her apple pie.  She’s really happy!

 

Be listening all this week during your “All Request Lunch Hour” to win a family 4-pack of tickets to go to the Fair.  This Sunday, is the last day for the Fair.  We will be out there this Friday from 5pm-7pm so stop by the WFLS Tent and say hello.

Gates open at 5pm this afternoon.  Get the whole fair schedule here.

***Due to parking lot conditions caused by continuous rain in the area, off site fair parking will be added to Dixon park with a free shuttle service to and from the fair.

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fairgrounds

