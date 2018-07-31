Fredericksburg Fair Ribbons

It’s always fun entering the Fair.

I entered Buttercup Fluffy Butts eggs into the Fredericksburg Fair. Look at all the beautiful chicken eggs on display.

Buttercup won a blue ribbon! She placed first for Oddity eggs. I’m so happy for her! She worked really hard laying the perfect eggs to enter. 🙂

I was so happy to see the cases packed full of homemade goodies. I did have some competition with my brownies.

I did not get first place. I won third place.

If you didn’t know I challenged Jessica to enter a pie for the Fredericksburg Fair. She’s so glad I challenged her because she won first place for her apple pie. She’s really happy!

Gates open at 5pm this afternoon. Get the whole fair schedule here.

***Due to parking lot conditions caused by continuous rain in the area, off site fair parking will be added to Dixon park with a free shuttle service to and from the fair.