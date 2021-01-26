      Weather Alert

Fredericksburg Frosty Brew Thru

Jan 26, 2021 @ 10:56am

The Fredericksburg Frosty Brew Thru is back this year, this Saturday January 30th! It’s an exclusive indoor tasting event with craft beer, wine, cider and spirits! Choose from two separate sessions, from 11am-2pm or 3pm-6pm!

Get tickets in advance for $25!