FREE Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® classroom kit…

If you teach Kindergarten or First Grade then be sure to sign up for the Free Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures classroom kits. It’s full of easy-to-use classroom materials to teach kids how important oral heath care is. Plus, the kit includes Colgate Toothpaste and Toothbrush samples for the students.

It is a first come, first serve basis. Kits will be mailed out in the fall.

Submit your request here.