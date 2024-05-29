FREE meals for Kids!

Summer break can be a hungry time for kids who depend on school meals, but it doesn’t have to be.



Children who rely on school breakfast and lunch programs during the school year often face hunger when classrooms and cafeterias are closed. Through the Summer Nutrition Program, they provide nutritious meals kids need to continue growing and learning when school isn’t in session.

This summer, nutritious, kid-friendly meals will be available for children 18 years & younger at Grab & Go and Congregate sites across our community. To register your child for the Summer Nutrition Program click here.

Grab & Go Meals

Parents/Guardians can pick up a pre-packed box of kid-friendly meals for their children at the following locations. You can receive 1 box per child, per week. Summer Meals boxes are intended for children who are unable to receive a meal at one of our congregate meal sites.

Congregate Meals

Children can receive fresh, nutritious meals to be consumed on-site at our Congregate Meal sites. Meals are intended for children who did not receive a meal box from a Grab & Go site.

2024 Summer Meals Schedule (English)

2024 Summer Meals Schedule (Spanish)



All sites will be closed on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024, and Thursday, July 4th, 2024.

This page shows meal sites supported by the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. For additional options throughout the region, visit the USDA’s Summer Meals Locator or text ‘FOOD’ (‘COMIDA’) to 304-304 to find summer meals nearby.

Source- Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank