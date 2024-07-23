93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

July 23, 2024 7:30AM EDT
Free Summer Concert Series at National Museum of the Marine Corps. (used with permission)

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation has announced its annual Summer Concert Series schedule at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle, Virginia. The series will feature military bands performing music from traditional patriotic tunes to contemporary works and pop hits.

All shows begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets. The Museum, Rifle Range and Museum Store will remain open for extended hours until the concerts begin. Tun Tavern hours will be extended until 6 p.m. Outdoor concessions will be available during the performance. Admission and parking are free and open to the public for all concerts.

Mark these dates on your calendar:

  • Thursday, June 27The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the official chorus of the Navy, will present a variety of music, including traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary works.
  • Thursday, July 11: “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, whose mission is to provide music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps, will celebrate their 226th birthday at the museum with a special concert.
  • Thursday, July 25The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers will play pieces from across musical genres, from jazz to rhythm & blues, classic rock to pop, and their own original material.
  • Thursday, August 22“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band will present a varied repertoire ranging from traditional concert band selections to the patriotic marches that made it famous.
  • Thursday, August 29“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band returns to close the Summer Concert Series for 2024.

For more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s Summer Concert Series and other summer programming, visit marineheritage.org/eventcalendar-368789.

About the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation

Dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of Marine Corps history, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation was established in 1979 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The Foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds. The Foundation provides grants and scholarships for research and the renovation, restoration and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks. The Foundation secured the necessary funding for the construction of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Heritage Center, located in Triangle, Virginia, and continues to expand programs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps and beyond its walls. For more information, visit MarineHeritage.org.

