FREE Teacher Supply Kits at Staples

Staples is giving away FREE Teacher Supply Kits this Sunday, May 5th. It’s going on through May 11th or until supplies last. Each store has a limited quantity so if you are a teacher and you want one then you will need to be there early. Plus, teachers can score 20% off Staples purchases during this week – just be sure to show your teacher ID at checkout!

Each free teacher supply kit will include the following items:

2 Expo dry-erase markers

1 Sharpie permanent marker

2 Sharpie highlighters

2 Paper Mate ballpoint pens

8 Paper Mate woodcase pencils

2 Paper Mate erasers

1 Elmer’s glue stick

1 Elmer’s liquid school glue

*Note that items may be substituted or changed depending on availability. There is a limit of 20 kits per store, and kits may not be available at all stores. You must show your teacher ID to be eligible.