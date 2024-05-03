FREE Teacher Supply Kits at Staples
May 3, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Staples is giving away FREE Teacher Supply Kits this Sunday, May 5th. It’s going on through May 11th or until supplies last. Each store has a limited quantity so if you are a teacher and you want one then you will need to be there early. Plus, teachers can score 20% off Staples purchases during this week – just be sure to show your teacher ID at checkout!
Each free teacher supply kit will include the following items:
- 2 Expo dry-erase markers
- 1 Sharpie permanent marker
- 2 Sharpie highlighters
- 2 Paper Mate ballpoint pens
- 8 Paper Mate woodcase pencils
- 2 Paper Mate erasers
- 1 Elmer’s glue stick
- 1 Elmer’s liquid school glue
*Note that items may be substituted or changed depending on availability. There is a limit of 20 kits per store, and kits may not be available at all stores. You must show your teacher ID to be eligible.
More about: