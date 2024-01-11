If you haven’t tried freeze dried candy then let me tell you about it.

Last month, when I was shopping for Christmas gifts I stumbled upon some freeze dried candy at Five Below. I had heard about the candies but never tried before. I bought a bag of Frizzle Halo Drops. We all know it’s Skittles. But Skittles is copyrighted so they can’t be called that.

Anyways, I found them interesting. I kind of felt like I was eating styrofoam. I do prefer regular skittles. My husband really liked the freeze dried candy and prefers them. I know that there is other freeze dried candy so I’ll have to find some to try next.