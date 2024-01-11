93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Freeze Dried Candy

January 11, 2024 6:00AM EST
Share
Freeze Dried Candy
Freeze Dried Candy

If you haven’t tried freeze dried candy then let me tell you about it.

Last month, when I was shopping for Christmas gifts I stumbled upon some freeze dried candy at Five Below.  I had heard about the candies but never tried before.  I bought a bag of Frizzle Halo Drops.  We all know it’s Skittles.  But Skittles is copyrighted so they can’t be called that.

Anyways, I found them interesting.  I kind of felt like I was eating styrofoam.  I do prefer regular skittles.  My husband really liked the freeze dried candy and prefers them.  I know that there is other freeze dried candy so I’ll have to find some to try next.

More about:
five below
freeze dried
freeze dried candy
frizzle halo drops
interesting
skittles

Recently Played

Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
7:44am
Somewhere On A BeachDierks Bentley
7:41am
Save MeJelly Roll Ftg Lainey Wilson
7:32am
American KidsKenny Chesney
7:29am
Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
7:19am
View Full Playlist