I got together with some girlfriends on Sunday afternoon so we could do another Freezer Meal Prep.

I’ve done freezer meals before. Here and Here.

There was 5 of us total. We each prepared a different dish.

Here’s my prep station. I made Cilantro Lime Chicken.

I used a bunch of limes.

I supplied a cup of brown rice and tortilla shells with my freezer meal. When you want to make one of the meals you just thaw it out and throw it into a crock pot in the morning. Then when you get home from work…dinner is done. Easy Peasy!

My friend Crystal did Taco Soup. Here she is finishing up her prep.

Here was my sister’s prep area.

So bright and colorful.

Here’s some more meals…this is from Kristen.

And this one is Sharon’s.

I can’t wait to try these. It will be so nice to throw a meal in the crock pot and it be ready when I get home from a busy work day.