Fresh Peaches!

I have a peach tree in my backyard. It’s part of my little narnia. I bought the tree and planted it back in 2020. I told you last week, that I had a squirrel stealing peaches from my peach tree.

When I got home from work Friday afternoon, my husband said squirrels and birds were having a peach feeding frenzy all day.

I checked on the peaches. A lot were still firm but if I wanted to have any peaches I figured I better pick them and I could put them in a brown paper bag to ripen them up. Nate and I picked several peaches. Some that were pecked from birds and squirrels and then some that had worms. I gave the chickens the peaches that weren’t good for us to eat.

The first year, in 2020 we had a small harvest. The 2nd year we lost all our peaches from a late frost. Last year, was an okay harvest but this year was a huge harvest! The tree is still loaded with peaches. I do need to trim the tree up this fall/winter.

I made Fresh Peach Crumb Bars with some of the peaches. It turned out pretty tasty.