Fresh Peaches!

June 12, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Fresh peaches from my backyard.

I have a peach tree in my backyard.  It’s part of my little narnia.  I bought the tree and planted it back in 2020.  I told you last week, that I had a squirrel stealing peaches from my peach tree.

Squirrel stealing a peach

When I got home from work Friday afternoon, my husband said squirrels and birds were having a peach feeding frenzy all day.

I checked on the peaches.  A lot were still firm but if I wanted to have any peaches I figured I better pick them and I could put them in a brown paper bag to ripen them up.  Nate and I picked several peaches.  Some that were pecked from birds and squirrels and then some that had worms.  I gave the chickens the peaches that weren’t good for us to eat.

Peaches
Perfect peach

The first year, in 2020 we had a small harvest.  The 2nd year we lost all our peaches from a late frost.  Last year, was an okay harvest but this year was a huge harvest!  The tree is still loaded with peaches.  I do need to trim the tree up this fall/winter.

Top of my peach tree.

I made Fresh Peach Crumb Bars with some of the peaches.  It turned out pretty tasty.

Fresh Peach Crumb Bars with fresh peaches on top.

