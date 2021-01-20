      Weather Alert

Frog Level- Drive Thru Brunswick Stew Sale- 2/20

Jan 20, 2021 @ 6:00am

The Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department had such an outstanding response to their Drive-Thru Stew Sale last October that they are bringing it back by popular demand.

It’s delicious!!!!  I’m going to have to pick up a few quarts.  It freezes well if you don’t want to eat right away.

The Drive Thru event will be on Saturday, February 20th from 1pm-5pm.

Quarts will be $8 each.  You can pay by Cash, Credit and Check.

You will need to pre-order ahead of time and then pick up during the Drive Thru event.

Place your orders before Wednesday, February 10th by calling or texting Loren at 804-698-9879.

