Frog Level- Drive Thru Brunswick Stew Sale- 2/20
The Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department had such an outstanding response to their Drive-Thru Stew Sale last October that they are bringing it back by popular demand.
It’s delicious!!!! I’m going to have to pick up a few quarts. It freezes well if you don’t want to eat right away.
The Drive Thru event will be on Saturday, February 20th from 1pm-5pm.
Quarts will be $8 each. You can pay by Cash, Credit and Check.
You will need to pre-order ahead of time and then pick up during the Drive Thru event.
Place your orders before Wednesday, February 10th by calling or texting Loren at 804-698-9879.