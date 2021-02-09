Frog Level- Drive Thru Brunswick Stew Sale- Pre-order ends soon!
The Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department had such an outstanding response to their Drive-Thru Stew Sale last October that they are bringing it back by popular demand.
It’s delicious!!!! It freezes well if you don’t want to eat right away.
The Drive Thru event will be on Saturday, February 20th from 1pm-5pm.
Quarts will be $8 each. You can pay by Cash, Credit and Check.
You will need to pre-order ahead of time and then pick up during the Drive Thru event.
Place your orders before tomorrow- Wednesday, February 10th by calling or texting Loren at 804-698-9879.