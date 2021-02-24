      Weather Alert

FXBG Spirits Festival @ Fredericksburg Fairgrounds

Feb 24, 2021 @ 3:23pm

FXBG Spirits Festival –
Enjoy Distilled Spirits, Wine and Cider!

2021 FXBG Spirits Festival

Saturday, February 27 – Two Limited Ticket Sessions!

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

All samples are included in the General Admission ticket price!

Please remember to drink responsibly…and plan ahead if you need a place to stay or a ride home for the evening.

In partnership with COMMUNITY OUTREACH INC.

 

Get Tickets Here!

Chesapeake Bay Distillery
KO Distillery
MurLarkey Distilled Spirits
Dry Fork Distillery
Three Crosses Distilling Company
Haley’s Honey Meadery
Cobbler Mountain Cider
Castle Glen Winery
Mattaponi Winery