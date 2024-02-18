93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Gabby Barrett and husband welcome third child

February 18, 2024 2:24PM EST
Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Gabby Barrett is now a mother of three.

The “Glory Days” singer and husband Cade Foehner welcomed a daughter, Ivy Josephine Foehner, on February 17.  She posted on Instagram, “Our third baby arrived earth side early this morning, at home. Another life to love and cherish. Praising God for His kindness!”  

Gabby and Cade are already parents to daughter Baylah, who’s two-and-a-half, and son Augustine, 15 months.

Last year, Gabby told People that what she was most excited about when it came to her impending arrival was “having another girl and another girl personality in the house.”

Earlier this month, Gabby released her second album, Chapter & Verse, which features songwriting contributions from Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert.

