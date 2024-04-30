93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Gabby Barrett teases new music video: “Get your tissues ready”

April 30, 2024 2:45PM EDT
Robby Klein/Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Gabby Barrett‘s “Dance Like No One’s Watching” music video drops on Wednesday, but she’s giving you an early peek ahead of its release.

The singer took to social media Tuesday to share a 16-second snippet of the visualizer, featuring several heartwarming father-daughter clips spanning years.

“Get your tissues ready… The Dance Like No One’s Watching music video premieres tomorrow at 10am CT,” Gabby shared on Instagram.

You can head to Gabby’s YouTube to set a reminder to be notified as soon as the music video drops.

“Dance Like No One’s Watching” is the second single off Gabby’s sophomore album, Chapter & Verse. The 14-track project arrived in February and features its lead single, “Glory Days.”

