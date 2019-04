Steve and Jessica talked about the release of the Game of Thrones themed Oreos on Monday. But no one could find them anywhere.

I went to Target at Cosner’s Corner to find these cookies this morning. Some were just restocked and I able to get a package. Thanks so much to the 2 employees who helped me find them.

This is probably one of the last packages in Fredericksburg.

There’s four designs…

Don’t miss the premiere of the final season this Sunday on HBO.