Gardening 2019

It’s Spring and that means getting your hands in the dirt and doing some gardening.

A few weeks ago, my BFF and I went to a seed swap. It was hosted by blogger ‘The Outlaw Garden‘. I try to make it every year. You bring seeds and plants you want to trade. And you pick up seeds and plants that you would like to grow. It’s good fun.

Here’s the seeds I took home from the swap.

Have you started seeds or planted anything?

I picked up some starter plants and bulbs last weekend.

I also have seeds growing…I love little seedlings.