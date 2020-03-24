      Weather Alert

Mar 24, 2020 @ 6:00am

This past weekend, I got my hands in the dirt and did some garden cleanup and planting.  Felt great!  I love gardening.  I also put up my garden fence to keep out my chickens.  They did a great job tilling the dirt for me which made it much easier for planting.  Yes, they left all the herbs that already have come back up.

I planted some herbs for the greenhouse.

I combined all the packs of sunflower seeds I had and planted them in the garden.  I also planted a ton of zinnias, and marigolds in different sections.  I can’t wait to see how it all grows in and comes together.

Everything just freshly watered after planting.  I have two cherry tomato plants too.  They were just getting some fresh air.  I’m keeping them in my greenhouse until it gets warmer.  I have oregano, mint, lavender, phlox, rosemary, bee balm, dill, marigolds, parsley, chives, and thyme all growing.  I don’t think I missed anything.  haha

What have you started in your garden?

