This past weekend, I got my hands in the dirt and did some garden cleanup and planting. Felt great! I love gardening. I also put up my garden fence to keep out my chickens. They did a great job tilling the dirt for me which made it much easier for planting. Yes, they left all the herbs that already have come back up.
I planted some herbs for the greenhouse.
I combined all the packs of sunflower seeds I had and planted them in the garden. I also planted a ton of zinnias, and marigolds in different sections. I can’t wait to see how it all grows in and comes together.
Everything just freshly watered after planting. I have two cherry tomato plants too. They were just getting some fresh air. I’m keeping them in my greenhouse until it gets warmer. I have oregano, mint, lavender, phlox, rosemary, bee balm, dill, marigolds, parsley, chives, and thyme all growing. I don’t think I missed anything. haha
What have you started in your garden?