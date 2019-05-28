Garth Brooks adds a second show in Boise at the request of the Idaho governor

ABC RadioGarth Brooks is adding a second show in Boise, Idaho at the request of the state’s governor.

Idaho Governor Brad Little reached out after demand for tickets remained high even after the initial Saturday, July 20 concert sold out.

The new show will be Friday, July 19, with tickets going on sale on Friday, May 31. Both concerts will take place at Albertsons Stadium on the campus of Boise State University.

A similar thing happened earlier on Garth’s Stadium Tour, when the Minnesota governor asked the Country Music Hall of Famer to add a second show this month in Minneapolis.

Garth’s next stop is June 8 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

