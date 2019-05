ABC/Randy HolmesGarth Brooks is planning the first Canadian stop on his Stadium Tour.

He’ll play Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan on Saturday, August 10. It’ll be both Garth’s first time headlining the city, as well as the first country concert in the venue.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7.

Garth’s next stadium stop is Saturday, June 8 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.

