Garth Brooks sets his stadium sights on the Great Northwest

ABC/Randy HolmesGarth Brooks is taking his stadium tour to the Northwest.

The CMA’s winningest Entertainer of the Year will play Autzen Stadium on the campus of the University of Oregon on Saturday, June 29.

Tickets for the Eugene, Oregon show go on sale Friday, April 26.

Garth’s next stop on the stadium trek is this Saturday in Gainesville, Florida. The date at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is sold out. It’ll be preceded — as usual — by Trisha’s Tailgate, hosted by Garth’s wife, Trisha Yearwood.

