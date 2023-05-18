Garth takes ‘GMA’ behind his 2023 Las Vegas residency

Garth Brooks appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, May 18, for a one-on-one interview with ABC’s Will Reeve.

Chatting with Will from Las Vegas, Garth shared what fans can expect from his 2023 Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency, which kicks off May 18.

“I’m hoping they get something here that they can’t get anywhere else,” said the country icon. “I think it’s a laboratory. Because no-phone policy, no-video policy, which makes me go, ‘Here’s a song I was working on today.’”

“When somebody buys a ticket and receives something that money can’t buy, that’s hopefully you’ve done what I think you’re down here to do,” Garth added later in the conversation.

While Garth’s 2023 Vegas residency is all sold out, fans can now register to get tickets for the just-announced 2024 Garth Brooks/Plus ONE residency, which go on sale May 31. More information is available on Ticketmaster.

Garth’s full interview is available on GMA now.

