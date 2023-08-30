G’day, cowboy: Cody Johnson goes roping in Australia

Texas native Cody Johnson recently got to practice his roping skills halfway across the world in Australia.

The real-life cowboy and country star was in Australia opening for Luke Combs and got to rope at a rodeo Down Under.

This was a dream come true for Cody, who previously told Australia’s KIX Country radio station, “If I won a buckle in Australia, I’d probably never take it off. Just throwing that out there.”

In an Instagram Reel shared by Cody, Australian country singer Wade Foster cuts into the radio station’s TikTok video and says, “I see you want to go team roping in Australia? I can help ya.”

Cody and Wade eventually meet at an Australian rodeo and go team roping together, striking off an item on Cody’s wish list.

“Y’all on TikTok made this happen! Roping video – @kjewelz,” Cody captioned the Instagram Reel. “Australia, Ya’ll surpassed my expectations!” he added via onscreen text in the clip.

Fellow country singer Jelly Roll commented on Cody’s Instagram Reel, “International Cowboy! Love you bubba.”

You can watch Cody’s Australian adventure in full on Instagram.

Cody’s currently approaching the top 40 on the country charts with his latest single, “The Painter.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.