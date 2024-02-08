93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

GEICO’s gecko gets the full documentary treatment

February 8, 2024 12:55PM EST
Share
Getty Images/Sutiporn Somnam

The insurance company GEICO is doing something a little different to advertise: It has turned documentary cameras on the life of its spokes-gecko.

Legend of the Lizard: The Full Never-Before-Seen Story of the GEICO Gecko is a 14-minute look into the early days of the lovable green character, introducing us to everyone from the English auntie who raised him — hence his accent — to his high school football coach.

Despite the absurd premise, the doc is played completely straight, with lifelong friends, work colleagues and other associates weighing in on how Gecko inspired them, saved relationships and, of course, saved them money on insurance.

But it wasn’t always easy. “He didn’t ask for this fame,” one associate comments.

“It’s not easy being a lizard in a man’s world. With success, there’s always someone out there trying to scale you down,” warns a man playing “childhood best friend” Jacob Lowden.

There’s also an appearance from GEICO’s other spokesman, the Caveman, who seems a little envious of the lizard’s fame.

The company will be promoting the doc on Super Bowl Sunday, but it can be found in full on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

If Tomorrow Never ComesGarth Brooks
4:53pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
4:43pm
Forever After AllLuke Combs
4:39pm
Truck BedHardy
4:37pm
I Dont Want This Night To EndLuke Bryan
4:31pm
View Full Playlist