‘General Hospital’ to celebrate 60 years with primetime special

December 15, 2023 5:35PM EST
ABC

General Hospital is celebrating 60 years with its own primetime special.

The daytime soap opera will look back on its six decades in the special General Hospital: 60 Years of Stars and Storytelling, which will air January 4 on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

Fan-favorite cast members from across all years of the show will return to share behind-the-scenes secrets and honor the show’s legacy, including Maurice BenardJane ElliotGenie FrancisFinola HughesKelly Monaco and Laura Wright.

Viewers will also be treated to a blooper reel, as well as a special fan tribute during the television event.

Additional celebrity appearances will be made by the current Dancing with the Stars winner and pro-dancer Val ChmerkovskiyEmma SammsStephen A. SmithRick Springfield and Amber Tamblyn.

