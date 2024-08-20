Generations Not-So Divided

Writing note showing Gen Z Millennials Gen X Boomers. Business photo showcasing Generational differences Old Young people Marker over notebook crumpled papers pages several tries mistakes

If you believe the internet, no two generations have ever had as much conflict as Boomers and Millennials.

Millennials often express their frustrations with Boomers over things like leaving voicemails, insisting that “the customer is always right,” resisting new technology, and their preference for canned vegetables. But despite the online beef, there is some common ground.

A new thread has emerged where Millennials are sharing the “old person” opinions they stand by, and here are some highlights:

New car headlights are too bright. Social media was better when it only showed content from friends and followed pages, and it was easier to pick up where you left off. People shouldn’t listen to music, watch videos, or make calls in public without using headphones. You shouldn’t have to download an app for everything. Not everything needs to be recorded, photographed, or posted online. People need to stop speeding through neighborhoods. Grocery shopping has become too complicated with apps for sales, scanning, and bagging your own groceries—and don’t forget the bags if you didn’t bring your own. Restaurants should still offer physical menus, not just QR codes, especially when they’re hard to read. Tips should be reserved for sit-down meals in restaurants. There should be no work-related texting, especially outside of work hours. All work communication should go through email. Touchscreen keyboards just aren’t as good as physical ones. If I say something to you, I’d like a simple acknowledgment that you heard me. Just because I can see your message right away doesn’t mean I’m instantly available to respond. Writing notes by hand is better than typing them. The way Gen Z makes hearts with their hands is just unsettling.

