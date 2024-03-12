93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

George Birge hits the honky tonk in “Cowboy Songs” video

March 12, 2024 2:00PM EDT
Share
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

George Birge has dropped the music video for his new single, “Cowboy Songs.”

Produced by Dustin Haney and filmed at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, Tennessee, the romantic visualizer captures a guy stealing glances at his love interest as she lets her hair down and dances to George’s onstage performance.

“Growing up in Austin, I cut my teeth in smoky, cash-only dive bars,” says George. “There was something magical about those nights and I wanted to capture them in a song. ‘Cowboy Songs‘ is how I visualize them down in Austin, Texas.” 

“Cowboy Songs” was co-written by George and is the follow-up single to “Mind on You,” which hit #1 on the country charts in January.

George’s currently on the road opening for Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. He’ll joining Luke Bryan on select dates of his Mind of a Country Boy Tour in August.

For George’s full tour schedule and tickets, head to his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell With Jo Dee Messina
6:27pm
The PainterCody Johnson
6:24pm
Bottoms UpBrantley Gilbert
6:12pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
6:08pm
Barefoot Blue Jean NightJake Owen
6:05pm
View Full Playlist