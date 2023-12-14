93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

George Birge’s got his “Mind” on a remix

December 14, 2023 11:15AM EST
Share
Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

George Birge is set to drop a remix of “Mind on You” with charlieonnafriday and Kidd G on Friday, December 15.

“MOY remix drops this Friday with @charonnafriday & @the_kiddg yall hit that pre-save yet??” George posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a preview clip of the track.

“Mind on You” is off George’s debut album, George Birge: Mind On You, which arrived in May. It’s currently #4 and ascending the country charts.

Coming up, George will open for fellow Texas native Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. For the full tour schedule and tickets, head to George’s website.  

You can presave the “Mind on You” remix now to hear it as soon as it drops.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post George Birge’s got his “Mind” on a remix appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

Between A Rock And A Hard Place (clean Edit)Bailey Zimmerman
3:02pm
Wild As HerCorey Kent
2:59pm
Thank GodKane Brown Ftg Katelyn Brown (wife)
2:48pm
Santa Claus Is Coming To TownGeorge Strait
2:46pm
Cab In A SoloScotty Mccreery
2:42pm
View Full Playlist