George Strait + Chris Stapleton are in the studio together

Could George Strait and Chris Stapleton be working on new music together? Quite possibly, yes.

Grammy-winning producer Tony Brown recently posted a photo of him, George, Chris and several Nashville musicians together in Castle Recording Studios in Franklin, Tennessee.

“New Music from GEORGE STRAIT [CD emojis],” Tony captions his Facebook post.

Earlier in September, famed guitarist Brent Mason also posted an Instagram carousel of his session time with George and Chris from the same day.

“Swipe <————- to see some #nashvillecats in their natural habitat at The Castle Studio working this past week on new music for the King [crown emoji] #georgestrait and a little #chrisstapleton too…..along with the hitmaker himself @tonybrownproducer and @chuck_ainlay at the helm behind the board," Brent wrote in the captions.

“Working with some of my favorite fellow cats it’s been an awesome week and my 24th consecutive studio album for George,” he added.

George and Chris recently announced their 2024 stadium tour with opening act Little Big Town. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m. local time. For a full list of dates, visit George’s website.

