George Strait taps Parker McCollum for 2024 Texas show

March 19, 2024 2:00PM EDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

George Strait is making his debut at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on June 5, and he’s bringing Texas natives Parker McCollum and country newcomer Catie Offerman along with him.

The news arrived via George’s socials Tuesday with details and ticketing information.

“All roads lead to College Station. TEXAS, George will play the FIRST EVER concert at Kyle Field on June 15. Joining him are fellow Texans, @parkermccollum and @catieofferman,” George’s team shared on Instagram. “This will be the one and only show in Texas this year.”

“On my birthday… of all days… hardest secret I’ve ever kept! WOW!” Parker said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Catie added, “Can’t say no to@georgestrait!!”

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 28, at 10 a.m. CT. For more information and to sign up for the March 22 presale, visit go.seated.com.

