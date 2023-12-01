93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Get A Gift You Don’t Want? Here’s What To Say…

December 1, 2023 5:58AM EST
Christmas gift box on festive holiday background. Toned image. Christmas greeting card. Copy space

We’ve all been there, open a gift and no matter how nicely it’s wrapped…disappointment. What do you say? You don’t want to hurt feelings, but you need to react in some way. Let me help you with that, here are things you can say with a smile and they’ll never know. You’re welcome!

“I know exactly where to put this.”

“Great job wrapping!”

“You REALLY shouldn’t have.”

“I like the color.”

“Oh my, how creative.”

“I didn’t even know they made these.”

“I can tell you put a lot of thought into this.”

“Wow, wow, wow.”

“”You just HAVE to tell me where you got this.  Like, specifically.”

