93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Get Christmas ready with new Wanda June Home plates

November 28, 2023 4:15PM EST
Share
ABC

In need of new festive plates for the upcoming Christmas gatherings? Look no further than Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home’s dessert plates.

The newly released items are 8.5 inches long and come in a set of four red and green stoneware plates or a set of four white ceramic plates. Each set costs $16.97.

You can spruce up your Christmas mealtime table with these holiday plates and other Yuletide products available now at walmart.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Can Feel ItKane Brown
7:18pm
Dont YaBrett Eldredge
7:07pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
7:04pm
Save Me The TroubleDan And Shay
7:01pm
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
6:57pm
View Full Playlist