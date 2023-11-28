Get Christmas ready with new Wanda June Home plates

In need of new festive plates for the upcoming Christmas gatherings? Look no further than Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home’s dessert plates.

The newly released items are 8.5 inches long and come in a set of four red and green stoneware plates or a set of four white ceramic plates. Each set costs $16.97.

You can spruce up your Christmas mealtime table with these holiday plates and other Yuletide products available now at walmart.com.

