Get Motion Sick In The Car? Apple Has A Solution!

If you are someone who easily gets motion sick in the car when trying to read or use your phone (or maybe it is because of someone’s driving), well looks like Apple is here to the rescue!

Apple is unveiling a new feature called “Vehicle Motion Cues”. It’s supposed to help combat motion sickness in the car. How you may ask? Well basically, it just looks like animated black dots around the edges of your iPhone or iPad screen, which MOVE to represent the movement of the vehicle. The idea is this should help some people, because, quote, “Motion sickness is commonly caused by a sensory conflict between what a person sees and what they feel.” The feature can be turned on and off in the Control Center.

Thanks Apple for solving the world’s problems! This feature should be out later in 2024.