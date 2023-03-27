93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Get ready for a new Kelsea Ballerini music video

March 27, 2023 11:00AM EDT
Kelsea Ballerini is set to drop the music video for her single “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” on Tuesday, March 28.

The country-pop star shared the news on social media on Sunday, March 26. “hot girl summer? no, hot girl homicide begins tuesday at 10pm,” Kelsea wrote on Instagram. 

This announcement was accompanied by a cinematic movie poster hinting at the potential drama that ensues.

“IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” is featured on Kelsea’s latest album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, which arrived last year. The 15-track record includes its lead single, “HEARTFIRST,” and the Kelly Clarkson– and Carly Pearce-assisted collaboration, “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME.”

Earlier in February, Kelsea dropped her surprise six-song EP, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

“IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOIN’ DOWN TOO)” is currently approaching top 40 on the country charts.

