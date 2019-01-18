Get ready for awesome summer concerts at Jiffy Lube Live! It’s Megaticket time.

Good Morning from Steve and Jessica! It’s always exciting when it’s MegaTicket time for all the great shows at Jiffy Lube Live! They go on sale at 10 am next Friday!
“The 2019 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil.”
(support acts are subject to change)
Chris Young with Chris Janson – Saturday, May 18
Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston – Saturday, June 1
Thomas Rhett with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins – Saturday, June 15
Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes – Saturday, July 13
Florida Georgia Line with Dan + Shay – Saturday, August 3
Brad Paisley with Chris Lane and Riley Green – Saturday, August 10
Rascal Flatts – Saturday, August 24
Jason Aldean with Kane Brown and Carly Pearce – Saturday, September 7.