Get ready for Luke Combs’ multiple-level entertainment complex

Global country superstar Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group, a division of Ryman Hospitality Properties, have revealed plans to launch a multiple-level entertainment complex in the heart of downtown Nashville. The venue is dubbed a “reimagined” Wildhorse Saloon, according to a press release.

Located at 120 Second Ave. North, the 60,000-square-foot venue will be a “reimagined” Wildhorse Saloon, according to a press release. The Wildhorse Saloon, which currently operates there, will be open throughout the planned refurbishment period.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Opry Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” says Luke. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

“I knew there was something extraordinary about Luke from the first time I heard him perform ‘Hurricane,’” adds Colin Reed, executive chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “Even as he’s gone from filling bars to stadiums around the world, Luke has remained deeply committed to his fans and his craft. As the downtown entertainment district continues to evolve, we view this new experience as a tremendous opportunity to position Second Avenue with a global audience of country music lovers, anchored by Luke Combs’ massive international fan base.”

The music program for Luke’s upcoming venue will feature live music experiences that include the existing main stage and dance floor with line dancing. In addition to daily live music, a full calendar of ticketed concerts and events will be offered, as well.

Luke’s entertainment complex is slated for completion in the summer of 2024.

