Get ready for Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time tour

After a successful start in Australia and New Zealand, Morgan Wallen‘s ready to bring his One Thing At A Time tour stateside beginning Friday, April 14.

The first show of his U.S. leg starts at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with stops in Kentucky, Texas, Georgia, Florida, California and many other states. The last show on home ground will take place at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, on October 7. A rotating list of openers, including Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Bailey Zimmerman, Ernest and Hardy will join Morgan on various dates.

Morgan’s recent Australia and New Zealand trek saw him play to over 90,000 fans, with many highly engaged throughout his 26-song set list.

One Thing At A Time is Morgan’s third studio album. The 36-song collection, which dropped in March, includes the hit singles “Last Night,” “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know” and the title track. Most recently, the LP earned Morgan his first chart-topper on the Australian Recording Industry Association charts.

For a full list of tour dates and to get tickets to Morgan’s upcoming shows, visit his website.

Photos from Morgan’s Australia and New Zealand shows are available on Instagram.

