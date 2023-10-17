93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Get ready for the holidays with Miranda’s Wanda June Home dinnerware set

October 17, 2023 4:15PM EDT
Just in time for family gatherings this holiday season, Miranda Lambert‘s Wanda June Home has launched several new products, including a teal-colored dinnerware set.

Priced at $39.96, the Texas Sunset 12-Piece Decorated Fine Ceramic Dinnerware Set includes four 10.5-inch dinner plates, four 8-inch dessert plates and four 23-ounce cereal bowls. 

While visiting the store, you can also check out the various glass tumblers and mugs they have to offer, such as the Southern-inspired Bless Your Heart Stoneware Mug.

Shop all things Wanda June Home now at walmart.com.

