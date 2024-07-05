Get ready to dance to Reba’s “I Can’t” remix

Reba McEntire has given her latest release, “I Can’t,” the dance remix treatment.

The country icon teamed with Grammy-winning DJ Dave Audé to drop her “I Can’t – Dave Audé Remix.”

This isn’t the first time Reba and Dave have worked together. In 2021, Dave remixed “Fancy,” “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” and “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” for Reba’s Revived Remixed Revisited box set.

“#ICant (@DaveAudeRemix) is here! Y’all better turn the volume up this holiday weekend!” Reba shares on Instagram.

Reba will return to the small screen this fall for season 26 of The Voice and a new sitcom, Happy’s Place, both airing on NBC.

