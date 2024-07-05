93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Get ready to dance to Reba’s “I Can’t” remix

July 5, 2024 4:50PM EDT
Share
NBC

Reba McEntire has given her latest release, “I Can’t,” the dance remix treatment.

The country icon teamed with Grammy-winning DJ Dave Audé to drop her “I Can’t – Dave Audé Remix.”

This isn’t the first time Reba and Dave have worked together. In 2021, Dave remixed “Fancy,” “Why Haven’t I Heard From You” and “I’m Gonna Take That Mountain” for Reba’s Revived Remixed Revisited box set.

#ICant (@DaveAudeRemix) is here! Y’all better turn the volume up this holiday weekend!” Reba shares on Instagram.

Reba will return to the small screen this fall for season 26 of The Voice and a new sitcom, Happy’s Place, both airing on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Life With YouKelsey Hart
1:30am
I Had Some HelpPost Malone W/Morgan Wallen
1:27am
Thinking 'Bout YouDustin Lynch Ftg Mckenzie Porter
1:24am
My Daddy'S DadAlex Miller
1:18am
I Am Not OkJelly Roll
1:15am
View Full Playlist