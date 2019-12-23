Gingerbread- Lincoln Memorial
Every year my husbands work does a gingerbread competition between the different locations. My husband has a great talent with gingerbread building. He wins every year. Everything had to be built using food items.
This year the theme was DC Monuments. My husband did the Lincoln Memorial.
All the white fondant work is his. His teammate Holly did all the baking of the gingerbread and the trees.
How awesome is this? He did a fantastic job. He got first place again which is lunch for his entire office and of course bragging rights.