What’s your favorite Girl Scout Cookies? Mine are the Tag-a-longs/Pb Patties and my husband loves the Thin Mints. You know I ordered a box of each. I also got a box of the Lemonades and Smores. Never had either of those.

My niece, Ellie is a daisy in the Girl Scouts. She sold a ton of cookies.

She sold 100 boxes of cookies online and over 150 boxes in person for a total of over 250 boxes! Look at all the cookies.

Ellie came up this past weekend and delivered to family and friends here in Fredericksburg.