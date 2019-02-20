Girl Scout Cookies…

What’s your favorite Girl Scout Cookies?  Mine are the Tag-a-longs/Pb Patties and my husband loves the Thin Mints.  You know I ordered a box of each.  I also got a box of the Lemonades and Smores.  Never had either of those.

My niece, Ellie is a daisy in the Girl Scouts.  She sold a ton of cookies.

She sold 100 boxes of cookies online and over 150 boxes in person for a total of over 250 boxes!  Look at all the cookies.

Ellie came up this past weekend and delivered to family and friends here in Fredericksburg.

